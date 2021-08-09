Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 Sells 54,353 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,373,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50.

NYSE H traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.97. 545,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,034. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

