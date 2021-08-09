Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 68.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $16.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $715.38. 519,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,297,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $649.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,154. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

