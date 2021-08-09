Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.72.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $710.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.64. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $702.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,154. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

