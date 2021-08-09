Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.72.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $14.58 on Monday, hitting $713.68. 415,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,297,309. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.64. The firm has a market cap of $706.55 billion, a PE ratio of 369.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

