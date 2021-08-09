TenX (PAY) Market Cap Achieves $15.96 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.00820872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00039823 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

