Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $68.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.61.
In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $75,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $45,240,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.