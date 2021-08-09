Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $68.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $75,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $45,240,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

