Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $60.18 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.52.

TCEHY opened at $57.71 on Thursday. Tencent has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.18%.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

