TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

TIXT opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.66. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.49.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

