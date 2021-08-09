TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.
TIXT opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.66. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.49.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
