Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Raised to $26.00 at Raymond James

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $22.55 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

