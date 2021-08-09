TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTI. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.86. 3,385,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,709,123. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

