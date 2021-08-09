Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $538,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 649,202 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,287,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

SEE opened at $58.71 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

