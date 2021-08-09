Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OGS opened at $74.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

