Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,762,000 after buying an additional 218,999 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,807,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 38,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

SBCF opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

