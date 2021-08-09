TD Securities Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$55.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.10.

NYSE CNQ opened at $33.31 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,833,435 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,040,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 41,852 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

