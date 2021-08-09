TD Securities Lowers Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $45.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after buying an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 628,427 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,446,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after buying an additional 485,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after buying an additional 396,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

