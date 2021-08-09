TD Securities Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $70.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

BAM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 68,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $85,821,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

