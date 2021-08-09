TD Securities Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$2.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.07.

ESI traded down C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$1.56. The company had a trading volume of 418,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,857. The firm has a market cap of C$253.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.95.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

