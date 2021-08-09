TD Securities Cuts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$17.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.14.

Get Cascades alerts:

CADNF stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.