Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.80 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after buying an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 191,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,835,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

