Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.
TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.56.
TNDM opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27.
In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
