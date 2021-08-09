Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.56.

TNDM opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

