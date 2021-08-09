Tael Hits Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $4.92, $7.20, $13.96 and $6.32.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00052287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.73 or 0.00812759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00104736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039672 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $45.75, $24.72, $5.22, $34.91, $18.11, $7.20, $62.56, $6.32, $13.96, $119.16 and $4.92. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.