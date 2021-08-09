T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) CEO Sells $1,689,360.00 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TROW opened at $214.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $214.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

