Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYN. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 232,896 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.