Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Synaptics stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

