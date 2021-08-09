Symrise’s (SYIEY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.89. 24,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,294. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.50. Symrise has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.