Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 3,879 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $223.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

