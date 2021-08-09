Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $1.38 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX opened at $162.58 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $238.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

