Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 4,072 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 145,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.52 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.