Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

Switch stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $25.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,583,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

