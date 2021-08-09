SVB Leerink Lowers Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $62.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

VCEL opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.63. Vericel has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 615.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter valued at $150,000.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

