SVB Leerink Cuts Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $47.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $27.25 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

