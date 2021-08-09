Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.64. 4,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,112. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.21.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
