Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.64. 4,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,112. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.21.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.00.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.