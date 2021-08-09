Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $310.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.81.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $196.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $531.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.