Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of SLF opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

