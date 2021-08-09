Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $484.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,535. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.48 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.85. The company has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

