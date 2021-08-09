Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,072,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,638,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,151 shares of company stock valued at $10,096,036 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

