Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $28.65 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 21,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.65. The company had a trading volume of 126,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,418. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.89 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $273.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.