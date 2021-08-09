Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $21.23 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 27,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20,240.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $145.59 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

