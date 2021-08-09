Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 7,900 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.45. 54,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,512. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $132.47 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

