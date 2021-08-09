Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.45. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

