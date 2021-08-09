Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 4.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stryker worth $83,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

SYK traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $259.83. 22,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.17. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

