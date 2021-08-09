Stream Protocol Price Up 8.8% This Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $7,045.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00053467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.58 or 0.00832327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00107300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00040204 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.