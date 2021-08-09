Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 150,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $875,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $96.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

