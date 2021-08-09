Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

WAL opened at $100.22 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

