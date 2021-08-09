Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 417 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,712,000 after buying an additional 74,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,437,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,460,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

NYSE:AWK opened at $177.45 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.