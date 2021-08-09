Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,351 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,359 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

