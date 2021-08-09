Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.54. The stock had a trading volume of 654,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984,089. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $192.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.