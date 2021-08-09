Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 623 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

NYSE IBM traded down $2.93 on Monday, hitting $141.16. 102,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,827. The firm has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

