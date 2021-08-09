Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.30. 104,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

