Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.2% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 230.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 235,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $444.11. 134,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $444.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

